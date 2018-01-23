× 8.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Alaska coast, prompts tsunami warning

An 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska overnight, prompting a tsunami warning for coastal areas of Alaska and British Columbia from Attu, Alaska, to the Washington State border.

A tsunami watch is in effect along the west coast from Washington to southern California.

The earthquake hit about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak City, Alaska.

“If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring,” according to an alert from the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management.

A Tsunami Watch is in effect for California, the Coast from the Cal/Mexico Boarder to the Oregon/Cal Border including the San Francisco Bay. Updates will be provided as soon as we have them#CAwx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2018

Hawaii is also under a tsunami watch.

The Kodiak Police Department posted a video urging residents to get at least 100 feet about sea level: