8 places you should check out during Devour Indy 2018

Posted 6:07 PM, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 06:15PM, January 23, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Devour Indy has officially kicked off with over 200 restaurants offering three-course, value-priced menus.

Devour Indy has expanded to a city wide event, including areas previously covered by Devour Downtown, Devour Northside and Chow Down Midtown.

Devour Indy Winterfest 2018 allows diners to take advantage of meal specials for two weeks.

To participate, simply check out the list of restaurants and menus, determine where you want to dine, make reservations if necessary and ENJOY.

Here’s a sneak-peek of some participating restaurants:

Brugge Brasserie

Brewpub with house-made, small-batch beers and hearty Belgian fare.

1011 E. Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Monday – Thursday 11 am – 9:30 pm, Friday – Saturday 11 am – 10:30 pm, Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm

Brugge Basserie

Brugge Brasserie Menu

Txuleta Basque Cider House

House-made ciders & Spanish bites.

1011 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Tuesday – Thursday 4 pm – 9:30pm, Friday – Saturday 4 pm – 10:30pm, Sunday 4 pm – 8 pm

Txuleta mamia dessert

Txuleta Menu

The Vanguard

New American plates served alongside craft cocktails.

6319 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Devour hours: Tuesday – Sunday 5 pm -9 pm

The Vanguard @vanguardindy

American eatery offering innovative burgers, poutine and craft brews.

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Friday & Saturday 11 am – 11 pm, Sunday & Monday 11:30 am – 9 pm, Tuesday – Thursday 11 am – 10 pm

317 burger @317beer

Rock-Cola 50’s Cafe

1950s-style diner featuring burgers, breakfast, ice cream and fountain drinks.

5730 Brookville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219

 Sunday – Saturday 11 am – 7 pm

Rock-Cola Cafe

Rock-Cola Cafe Menu

Ramen Ray

An authentic Japanese noodle shop that specializes in Sapporo style ramen.

5628 E 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Monday – Thursday 5 pm – 8 pm, Friday & Saturday 5 pm – 9 pm, Saturday & Sunday 11:30 am – 3 pm

Ramen Ray @ramenrayindy

Johnny Carino’s

Classic Italian chain restaurant serving familiar and modern fare.

920 US 31 N, Greenwood, IN 46142

Sunday – Thursday 11 am – 10 pm, Friday & Saturday 11 am – 11 pm

Johnny Carion’s Tort

Gauchos Brazilian Steak House

Authentic Brazilian steak house offering a variety of rotisserie grilled meats.

8810 S. Emerson Street Suite 275, Indianapolis, IN 46237

Monday – Sunday 5 pm – 10 pm

Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse

Devour Indy Winterfest 2018 will continue through Sunday, Feb 4.

No coupons or passes are needed to participate.

To view the list of participating restaurants, click the links below:

DOWNTOWN

EASTSIDE

MIDTOWN

NORTHSIDE

SOUTHSIDE

WESTSIDE 