8 places you should check out during Devour Indy 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Devour Indy has officially kicked off with over 200 restaurants offering three-course, value-priced menus.
Devour Indy has expanded to a city wide event, including areas previously covered by Devour Downtown, Devour Northside and Chow Down Midtown.
Devour Indy Winterfest 2018 allows diners to take advantage of meal specials for two weeks.
To participate, simply check out the list of restaurants and menus, determine where you want to dine, make reservations if necessary and ENJOY.
Here’s a sneak-peek of some participating restaurants:
Brewpub with house-made, small-batch beers and hearty Belgian fare.
1011 E. Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monday – Thursday 11 am – 9:30 pm, Friday – Saturday 11 am – 10:30 pm, Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm
New American plates served alongside craft cocktails.
6319 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Friday & Saturday 11 am – 11 pm, Sunday & Monday 11:30 am – 9 pm, Tuesday – Thursday 11 am – 10 pm
1950s-style diner featuring burgers, breakfast, ice cream and fountain drinks.
5730 Brookville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219
An authentic Japanese noodle shop that specializes in Sapporo style ramen.
5628 E 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Classic Italian chain restaurant serving familiar and modern fare.
920 US 31 N, Greenwood, IN 46142
Sunday – Thursday 11 am – 10 pm, Friday & Saturday 11 am – 11 pm
Authentic Brazilian steak house offering a variety of rotisserie grilled meats.
8810 S. Emerson Street Suite 275, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Monday – Sunday 5 pm – 10 pm
Devour Indy Winterfest 2018 will continue through Sunday, Feb 4.
No coupons or passes are needed to participate.
To view the list of participating restaurants, click the links below: