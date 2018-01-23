8 places you should check out during Devour Indy 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Devour Indy has officially kicked off with over 200 restaurants offering three-course, value-priced menus.

Devour Indy has expanded to a city wide event, including areas previously covered by Devour Downtown, Devour Northside and Chow Down Midtown.

Devour Indy Winterfest 2018 allows diners to take advantage of meal specials for two weeks.

To participate, simply check out the list of restaurants and menus, determine where you want to dine, make reservations if necessary and ENJOY.

Here’s a sneak-peek of some participating restaurants:

Brugge Brasserie

Brewpub with house-made, small-batch beers and hearty Belgian fare. 1011 E. Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Monday – Thursday 11 am – 9:30 pm, Friday – Saturday 11 am – 10:30 pm, Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm Txuleta Basque Cider House House-made ciders & Spanish bites. 1011 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Tuesday – Thursday 4 pm – 9:30pm, Friday – Saturday 4 pm – 10:30pm, Sunday 4 pm – 8 pm The Vanguard New American plates served alongside craft cocktails. 6319 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Devour hours: Tuesday – Sunday 5 pm -9 pm

American eatery offering innovative burgers, poutine and craft brews.

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Friday & Saturday 11 am – 11 pm, Sunday & Monday 11:30 am – 9 pm, Tuesday – Thursday 11 am – 10 pm

Rock-Cola 50’s Cafe

1950s-style diner featuring burgers, breakfast, ice cream and fountain drinks.

5730 Brookville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Sunday – Saturday 11 am – 7 pm

Ramen Ray An authentic Japanese noodle shop that specializes in Sapporo style ramen. 5628 E 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Monday – Thursday 5 pm – 8 pm, Friday & Saturday 5 pm – 9 pm, Saturday & Sunday 11:30 am – 3 pm Johnny Carino’s