AT&T suspends sponsorship with USA Gymnastics amid sex abuse scandal

AT&T has suspended their sponsorship of USA Gymnastics amid the sex abuse scandal. They join Procter & Gamble, Kellogg’s, Hershey’s and Under Armour – all former sponsors who backed out in the past few months.

AT&T released the following statement on Tuesday about their decision:

“We notified USA Gymnastics today that we are suspending our sponsorship of the organization until it is re-built and we know that the athletes are in a safe environment. The terrible abuse suffered by these young women is unconscionable. We remain committed to helping these young athletes pursue their dreams and hope to find other ways to do so. We stand ready to step back in when USAG has fully addressed these tragic events.”

The announcement comes during the sixth day of Larry Nassar’s sentencing trial. More than 150 women and girls are expected to give victim impact statements to the court about the abuse they suffered at the hands of the disgraced sports doctor.

Nassar was already sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges. He faces another 125 years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls.

FOX59 reached out to USA Gymnastics for a statement, but we have not heard back at this time.