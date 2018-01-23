Celebrate National Pie Day with Chocolate Turtle Pie

Posted 11:13 AM, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, January 23, 2018

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Chocolate Turtle Pie

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Yield: Serves about 10 people

Ingredients

For the Pretzel crust

  • 1 1/2 cups pretzels
  • 3/4 cup Challenge butter, melted
  • 3 Tablespoons brown sugar

For the pie filling

  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup cocoa powder
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup caramel sauce
  • Pecans for garnish

Directions

  1. For the pie crust
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  3. Crush pretzels in a food processor and combine with brown sugar and butter
  4. Press mixture into bottom of 9-inch pie pan and bake for 8 minutes and let cool

For the filling

  1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Combine brown sugar, butter, cocoa powder, flour, eggs, and vanilla
  3. Pour into pie crust and bake for about 40 minutes and let cool
  4. Pour caramel sauce on top and sprinkle with pecans