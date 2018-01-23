Celebrate National Pie Day with Chocolate Turtle Pie

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen
Chocolate Turtle Pie
Yield: Serves about 10 people
Ingredients
For the Pretzel crust
- 1 1/2 cups pretzels
- 3/4 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 3 Tablespoons brown sugar
For the pie filling
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup flour
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup caramel sauce
- Pecans for garnish
Directions
- For the pie crust
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Crush pretzels in a food processor and combine with brown sugar and butter
- Press mixture into bottom of 9-inch pie pan and bake for 8 minutes and let cool
For the filling
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit
- Combine brown sugar, butter, cocoa powder, flour, eggs, and vanilla
- Pour into pie crust and bake for about 40 minutes and let cool
- Pour caramel sauce on top and sprinkle with pecans