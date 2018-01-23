× Governor says 1 person killed, ‘multiple others wounded’ after shooting at Kentucky high school

BENTON, Ky. – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a high school in Kentucky.

Authorities were called to Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, Tuesday morning. According to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, there is one confirmed fatality and “multiple others wounded.”

A shooting suspect is in custody, according to Bevin and reports from local media. Kentucky State Police said the scene is secured.

“Much yet unknown,” Bevin tweeted about the shooting. “Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us.”

This is a developing story.

ALERT: KSP has confirmed a school shooting at Marshall County High School with multiple victims, one of which has been pronounced dead. KSP Post 1 is setting up a media staging area and more details will available soon — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018