Indiana grandma fights thief trying to steal her car in McDonald’s parking lot

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A grandmother came face to face with a thief and she fought back.

“I was mad. I didn’t have time to think about being scared,” said Nancy Brooks, a carjacking victim.

It all started with a trip to McDonalds in Shelby County on Monday afternoon. Nancy Brooks stopped to get a Happy Meal to take to her 3-year-old grandson. Brooks says a thief attacked her as soon as she approached her car and unlocked it.

“He opened the passenger side and said, ‘Give me your keys’ and I said ‘no you’re not getting my keys,’” said Brooks.

The thief kept going after her keys and Brooks kept punching, pulling and yelling, doing whatever she could to get him away.

“Well that’s my car. I’ve never been treated like that before in my life and he don’t get my car, not if I can help it,” said Brooks.

The thief finally got the keys and when he took off, Brooks was dragged and was left in the parking lot. A kind-hearted witness named Katie stepped in to help.

“She stayed with me on the ground and held me up and held my hand, an umbrella over the top of me because it was raining and I was soaking wet. She was trying to console me,” said Brooks.

Minutes later, after a chase and several crashes, police arrested 29-year-old Dustin Burford.

“Why did you target a 68-year-old woman cause you think I’m easy? Nah. I’m ain’t that easy,” said Brooks.

Burford is facing a long list of charges including robbery, battery and auto theft.

Brooks was taken to the hospital. She’s home now resting with soreness and bruises on her hip, hands, shoulder and elbow.

If you’re interested in helping Brooks with replacing her car and medical expenses, her son has set up a GoFundMe account.