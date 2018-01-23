Indiana Senate looks to increase vehicle carbon monoxide testing with Savannah’s Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Senate voted unanimously to pass Savannah’s Law, a bill that would make way for fire departments to administer free vehicle carbon monoxide tests to any Hoosier who wants one.

The bill, authored by state Sen. Mike Delph (R) Carmel, was inspired by the death of Savannah Bettis, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in 2015.

Investigators say the car that Bettis was riding in filled with carbon monoxide while she and her boyfriend were on a trip to the mall. Since her death, her parents, John and Judy Bettis, have been pushing for a law requiring annual mandatory vehicle emissions tests.

“It’s been a fight, said John Bettis. “It’s been a journey.”

While the Bettis family says they would still like to see annual mandatory emissions tests become law, they count the efforts by Sen. Delph and the unanimous Senate support for the current Savannah’s Law as a major victories.

“It’s helped me and Wendy through our grieving stages. We’d rather have Savannah here, but we’re turning this tragedy into a positive to help other Hoosiers,” John Bettis said.

Savannah’s Law now moves to the Indiana House. John and Wendy Bettis say it’s their plan to keep to make sure the bill gets signed into law.

