Official says multiple Americans killed, injured in weekend attack on Kabul hotel

Posted 9:31 AM, January 23, 2018, by

An Afghan policeman walks past the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on January 22, 2018, following an attack on the hotel. At least 22 people are now known to have died when Taliban militants slaughtered guests at a luxury Kabul hotel, Afghan officials said on January 22, as fears grew that the attackers may have had inside help. / AFP PHOTO / SHAH MARAI (Photo credit should read SHAH MARAI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A State Department official says multiple American citizens were killed and injured in the Taliban’s weekend attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The official isn’t giving exact figures for either the U.S. fatalities or injuries. The official wasn’t authorized to comment by name and demanded anonymity.

The State Department says the United States is sending “deepest condolences” to the families and friends of those killed and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Americans are among 22 people killed in the attack in the Afghan capital. An Afghan interior ministry official has said 14 were foreigners and eight were Afghans. More than 150 people were rescued or escaped.

The 13-hour weekend siege started Saturday when Taliban militants in suicide vests stormed the hotel. It ended Sunday.