× Police: Drugs believed to be a factor in fatal southeast side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person died Tuesday evening after crashing into a utility pole on the southeast side.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of S. Arlington Ave. and E. Southport Rd. shortly after 5:15 p.m.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

IMPD says drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death.

No other vehicles were involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.