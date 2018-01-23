× Report: Oladipo to participate in 2018 Slam Dunk Contest

INDIANAPOLIS – Ind. – Pacers guard Victor Oladipo will take place in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, claims UPROXX NBA reporter Oliver Maroney.

Oladipo’s entry gives the Blue and Gold a chance to win back-to-back dunk contests, as Glenn Robinson III took the 2017 title.

Aaron Gordon, Victor Oladipo and Larry Nance Jr. along with Dennis Smith Jr. (as reported by @ShamsCharania) have accepted their invitations to the 2018 NBA Dunk Contest, a league source tells me. — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) January 23, 2018

The NBA will announce All-Star reserves as selected by the league’s head coaches Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. Oladipo hopes to hear his name called for the first time in his career.