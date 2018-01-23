Report: Oladipo to participate in 2018 Slam Dunk Contest

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 14: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers slam dunks the ball over Troy Daniels #30 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 14, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS – Ind. – Pacers guard Victor Oladipo will take place in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, claims UPROXX NBA reporter Oliver Maroney.
Oladipo’s entry gives the Blue and Gold a chance to win back-to-back dunk contests, as Glenn Robinson III took the 2017 title.
The NBA will announce All-Star reserves as selected by the league’s head coaches Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. Oladipo hopes to hear his name called for the first time in his career.