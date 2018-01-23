Supporting Indiana animal shelters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indy Humane Society is on a mission. They are collecting pet food and supplies to help feed rescues across Indiana, and you don't have to leave central Indiana. Sherman visited their warehouse to learn more about the need and house you can help.
