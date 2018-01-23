× Suspect sought after attempted bank robbery in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Westfield police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted robbery.

On Dec. 21, an attempted robbery was reported at the Huntington Bank located in the 3500 block of East State Road 32. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect entered the bank and asked to make a withdrawal.

He then passed a note to the teller demanding money. The suspect ended up fleeing the scene on foot without obtaining any money.

Police described the suspect as a black man his in early 30s with a beard. He was wearing a striped knit hat, black rimmed glasses and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.