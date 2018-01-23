× Taking a cold turn tonight, but arctic air to remain absent for now

We’ve taken a cold turn – running as much as 20-degrees colder than the same time Monday but there is NO arctic blast behind a departing storm system.

We’ve taken a cold turn – running as much as 20-degrees colder than the same time Monday but there is NO arctic blast behind a departing storm system.

A seasonal chill settles in tonight and for Wednesday before we take another turn to milder air to end the week.

Scattered snow showers are to diminish around 12 am with lingering flurries throughout the night.