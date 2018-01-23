Taking a cold turn tonight, but arctic air to remain absent for now
COLDER TUESDAY
We’ve taken a cold turn – running as much as 20-degrees colder than the same time Monday but there is NO arctic blast behind a departing storm system.
A seasonal chill settles in tonight and for Wednesday before we take another turn to milder air to end the week.
Scattered snow showers are to diminish around 12 am with lingering flurries throughout the night.
Temperatures will fall back to low to mid 20s by daybreak along with wind chill in the teens early Wednesday morning.
A NEW WARM UP
We are sizing up milder air to enter the weekend but rain chances will return starting very early Saturday morning.
January 2018 to date ranks 20th coldest on record but the month looks to end without any new arctic blasts. Latest 6 to 10 day probabilities shows a high likelihood of above normal temperatures to close the month.
Stay tuned – longer ranger hints at a renewed push of colder air assembling sometime early in February – we will monitor trends.