Thieves crash car into gun store during theft in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating a weekend theft at a gun store in which the thieves crashed a vehicle into the store.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the burglars stole several firearms from Crack Shot Guns in the 700 block of East 53rd Street around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the suspects created an opening on the south end of the building by driving a vehicle into it. Two men then got out, stole some guns and left the store. Surveillance cameras captured the theft.

The business was targeted during a string of break-ins at Anderson area gun stores in 2015. Those thefts involved more than a hundred stolen weapons.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at (765) 649-8310.