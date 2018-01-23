× Three men, including possible murder suspect, in custody after firing shots at IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three men who fired shots at IMPD officers are in custody, and police say one of the men may be wanted in connection with a recent homicide.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. when the mother of a recent murder victim told FOX59 she called police to report that a man wanted for questioning in her son`s killing was spotted at a gas station at 21st and Mitthoeffer Road.

Within minutes, shots were fired near the intersection of Neptune and Andy. An IMPD officer was present when the shots were fired, and homicide detectives radioed ahead to tell patrol officers to cuff the men in a maroon Chevy Impala and hold them for questioning.

The location of the shots fired isn’t far from 42nd and Post, which is the approximate location for five murders so far this year.