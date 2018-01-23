× Wet snow packs little punch but colder air is back for now!

Colder air is now transitioning rain to snow in parts of Indiana at this time. Although snow may fall none should really accumulate, as air temperatures remain too warm near the surface. Plus, the ground is also too warm from our recent mild spell. Expect a cloudy, colder day and breezy too, as a touch of winter returns. Snow showers will be us off and on through the evening, before more stable air returns tonight.

Another dry stretch returns tomorrow (Wednesday) and should take us through Saturday morning before more rain returns. Along with a dry stretch, another warming trend takes hold, as 50’s return by Friday and into Saturday.