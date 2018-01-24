4 arrested after authorities seize guns, marijuana from west side home

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four people were arrested Monday after Indianapolis police say they found guns and narcotics in a west side home.
Multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly made the discovery when following up on an investigation in the 4200 block of W. Vermont St.
While speaking with 23-year-old Robert D. Lee, who was serving an executed sentence on home detention for a prior firearms conviction, police say they observed weapons and marijuana in the residence.
After receiving a search warrant, detectives searched the home and located the following items:
- AR-15 (Olympic Arms) with 30 round magazine
- PA-15 (AR-15 Palmetto Armory)
- Semi-auto pistol (22. Mag) (Rock Island) with tac light (reported stolen out of Greenwood)
- Duel drum magazine for .223 (100 round capacity)
- Ammo casing catch bag
- Body armor
- Ammunition and firearm paraphernalia
- Glass jars of suspected marijuana
- Baggie of suspected marijuana
- Narcotic paraphernalia
- Documents
- $482.00 in cash
As a result, police arrested Lee, 26-year-old Andrew Tyner, 24-year-old Jasmine Suggs and 24-year-old Deon Lee on multiple felony charges, including felony firearm charges, dealing marijuana and escape.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Officer will review the case and make final charging decisions.