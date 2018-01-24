After a freeze and new warm up to get underway

Improving weather on the way to end the week. Clouds broke to our west late today and the promise of drier air will lead to sunnier skies Thursday! A warm front is coming and we will make another run at 50-degree warmth for Friday.

A cold night is already underway and any freezing underfoot or untreated walkways, driveways and less traveled roads could be slick through sunrise. There will be no more freezing drizzle or snow showers for the rest of the night.

The final week of January will include more milder than average days than colder with a 50-degree day Friday. A FLATTER FLOW aloft is to end month of January. Its final week has more milder than colder days ahead.

