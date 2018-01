COLUMBUS, Ind.– A large fire broke out at a Columbus business Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews are currently battling the blaze at Carpet Mania, located at 10th Street and Michigan Avenue.

No injuries have been reported at this time. It’s unclear what caused the fire to start.

This story is developing.

Columbus fire department still working to extinguish large blaze that ripped through at least two businesses pic.twitter.com/aNdO7jykPm — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) January 24, 2018