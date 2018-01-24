iHeartRadio adds smart speaker skills

iHeartRadio owns some of the most popular radio stations across the country, including Indy's own ENeRGY 93.9. The company is making it even easier to listen to your favorite stations in your home. They are letting you tune into any of their 850 stations with a few new features. Rich Demuro is getting his hands on a few devices to show how iHeartRadio is amping up their radio stations.
