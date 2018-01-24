Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced up to 175 years for sex crimes
Click here for school closings and delays

IMPD invites community members to take part in walk to end violence

Posted 12:21 PM, January 24, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– IMPD invites neighbors and community members to participate in the Public Safety Walk on Wednesday at the Lafayette Square Mall.

IMPD will gather with community members to walk in solidarity with one another.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, Chief Bryan Roach, and Commander Michael Jefferson encourage community members and those in support of crime reduction, to participate in the public safety walk.

The walk is designed to heighten anti-crime efforts while strengthening neighborhood spirits and partnerships.

The Public Safety Walk will start at 2 p.m. at 3919 Lafayette Road (Lafayette Square Mall).

 