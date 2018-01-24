× Indiana University ranked nationally for study abroad program

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In 2015-16 school year, Indiana University students traveled to 67 different countries to study abroad; the top 3 destinations were Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Data from IU Bloomington shows, in the 2015-16 school year, the most recent available, 2,720 students studied abroad, a 14 percent increase from the previous year, ranking them seventy nationwide by the Institute for International Education.

IU senior Alexa Blanton spent her junior year in Europe, one semester in Rome, Italy, and one semester in Aix-en-Provence, France.

“It’s something that very rarely in life you’ll be able to just kind of pick up all of your responsibilities and take them and really just become someone in a new culture,” Blanton said.

Program administrators say students now have more options than ever before in terms of where they can go.

Data from IU further shows these students often graduate with higher GPAs and negotiate higher post-graduation salaries than their fellow students who do not study abroad.

“You’ve got everything to gain and really nothing to lose,” Blanton said.

