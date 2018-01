Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many are calling it the worst sex abuse scandal in American sports. Today, former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar is expected to be sentenced for sexually abusing more than 150 young women and girls. Tim Evans of the IndyStar is still the only journalist to speak face-to-face with Nassar about the allegations, before the first lawsuit was filed against him. He stopped by FOX59 to reflect on the day he met Nassar.

You can read more about Evans' reflections on that first interview here.