× Light wintry mix creates a slower rush hour; better, brighter days ahead!

A light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and flurries continues to fall this morning across the state! Needless to say, icy spots have formed and travel will be slow in spots through 9 a.m. We’ve already have several crashes! Some area schools are delayed.

Temperatures remain below freezing and any untreated roads or less traveled roads overnight will be quite slick. Most of this wintry mix will begin to taper later this morning, as unstable air leaves the state and drier conditions begin to work in from the west! It will be rather cloudy today with highs in the middle 30s, very seasonal for late January.

Drier, brighter days return tomorrow (Thursday) with some ridging across the Ohio Valley. Sunshine will be more available and a southwestern flow will aid in boosting our temperatures back into middle 40s. This will begin a warming stretch that will move us into Saturday morning, before rain and another cold front arrive for the Hoosier State. Rain will be likely on Saturday and colder air will follow to round out the weekend!

Big snows still lacking for the central part of the state! Nothing in the works at least through Sunday, as we have only received 7.5″ for the season. We are now running, 6.8″ below average with only 7 weeks of decent snow making weather left!