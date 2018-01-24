× Overnight wintry mix leads to tough road conditions, multiple crashes

A wintry mix overnight Wednesday made for difficult travel conditions across central Indiana.

Multiple crashes have been reported across the state as drivers encounter slick roads. Several counties have yellow travel advisories in place, although some of those advisories are holdovers from previous bouts of winter weather. Eight of the advisories are new, however:

Boone County

Brown County

Decatur County

Hendricks County

Jefferson County

Morgan County

Owen County

Rush County

You can check travel advisories at the Department of Homeland Security website.

Other resources: