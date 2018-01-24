Click here for school closings and delays

Shop local for Valentine’s Day

Posted 8:35 AM, January 24, 2018

PENDLETON, Ind. -- Show the one you love some Indiana love for Valentine's Day. While you're at it, you can support one local family's small business and big dream. Sherman visited Pottery Hound, a gift and home decor boutique, to see how you can get a head start on the day of love.