PENDLETON, Ind. -- Show the one you love some Indiana love for Valentine's Day. While you're at it, you can support one local family's small business and big dream. Sherman visited Pottery Hound, a gift and home decor boutique, to see how you can get a head start on the day of love.
Shop local for Valentine’s Day
-
Can you guess Indiana’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy?
-
Carol of Homes supports local students
-
Get fit at local workout studio
-
WATCH: Indianapolis couple creates hilarious lip sync video for Halloween
-
Local couple drops more than 250 pounds combined, inspiring others to keep going
-
-
Gift baskets offer a taste of Indiana
-
Event for local coffee lovers
-
Foodie Spotlight: Shoefly Public House
-
Coxhall Mansion tablescape tour
-
Indianapolis veteran offers free holiday meals to community
-
-
21 pacifiers removed from dog’s stomach during surgery
-
Foodie Spotlight: Soupremacy
-
Muncie man creates Halloween masks