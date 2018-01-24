Stripping down to your undies for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephanie and Kendall Reeve are here to tell us about Cupid's Undie Run and the story behind it. Cupid's Undie Run is the nation's largest pantless party and mile(ish) run in your undies - all to #ENDNF. Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere on or in the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. There are three distinct forms of NF: NF1, NF2, and Schwannomatosis. At this time, there is no approved cure for NF. 100% of our net proceeds go specifically to research.

Indianapolis

Saturday, February 10th

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets $40