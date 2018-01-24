× Unrelated warrant will bring person of interest in Delphi case back to Indiana

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A man considered a person of interest in the murder of two Delphi teens is being sent back to Indiana from Colorado.

There’s an active warrant for Daniel Nations’ arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in Johnson County, according to Sheriff Doug Cox. The sheriff says his office will have to go get him.

Last year, authorities arrested Nations in El Paso County, Colorado, where he was accused of threatening hikers on a trail with a hatchet.

Police have not formally connected Nations to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Feb. 2017, but he gained national attention when detectives with the Indiana State Police traveled to interview him in connection with the Carroll County killings.

Detectives later said they have no information that specifically includes or excludes Nations as a suspect.

The murders remain unsolved. Police have released a photo and sketch of the suspected killer in the case along with a short audio clip of a man saying, “Down the hill.”

Local police are urging anyone with information about the Delphi case to call 844-459-5786 or email Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.