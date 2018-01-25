× Carmel and Metronet reach agreement to resume work after gas lines ruptured

CARMEL, Ind. – The City of Carmel and Metronet have reached an agreement to allow the telecommunications company to resume work in the city.

The agreement provides that any breach of safety protocol may result in a stop work order. The city said Metronet has expressed strong commitment to working with Carmel to ensure the safety plan is followed.

Before digging resumes in neighborhoods, the company will be providing notice to residents affected 30 days prior to entering their property.

Last summer, officials in Fishers requested that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission investigate MetroNet after its crews ruptured six gas lines in the city within a month.

Carmel said the company ruptured 14 gas lines last year.

As a result of the agreement, Metronet made the following assurances to the residents of Carmel:

Training – Metronet construction personnel assigned to supervise and monitor work will complete the IURC Pipeline Safety Division training and shall require its contractors to do the same.

Complaints – Metronet will visit each property where an outstanding restoration complaint has been made in order to resolve the situation.

Notification to property owners – Metronet will notify each property owner and homeowners association (if one exists) at least 30 days prior to entering any property for excavation.

Notification to 911 – If any further underground facility hits occur, Metronet will ensure that 911, 811, the underground utility and the City of Carmel Engineering Department are notified.

Violation of the memorandum could result in a new stop work order and fines of up to $500 per breach of contract, in addition to reimbursement of costs incurred due to the breach.