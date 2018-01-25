Greenfield officer safe after suspect blows meth in his face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind.- A Greenfield police officer is back on duty after investigators say a suspect intentionally blew meth all over that officer’s face.

Corporal Justin Jackson has been on the force for seven years. He’s done plenty of drug investigations, but says nothing like this ever happened.

It was Tuesday night around 1:45 a.m. when Corporal Jackson pulled over a car for a traffic violation.

Police say Angela Ford was driving and was on a suspended license. In the passenger seat was her daughter, 28-year-old Brittney Ford.

During a search of the vehicle, Jackson says he found what appeared to be meth. When he unwrapped the packaging, it was rolled up in it.

He says Brittney jumped across the hood of his car, blew the powder in his face and then tried to take off.

“I was showing my other officers on the scene…and she lunged her body across the hood of my car and blew hard,” said Jackson, “I mean you could hear it clear as day on camera how hard she blew, and all the particles went up and hit me in the chest, face, and mouth.”

Other officers got the two suspects under control. Jackson was decontaminated at the hospital.

Thankfully, he didn’t feel any of the drug’s effects, but says he was worried that whatever she blew in his face could have been deadly.

He says because of what happened, they have already changed how they do things at the Greenfield Police Department.

“We’re stressing to the other guys, ‘hey this happened, learn from it, learn from my incident,’ said Jackson, “we are no longer going to be doing field test kits out in the road…and we got face masks issued out. Everyone should have face masks in their car,” said Jackson.

Both women are facing several drug charges. Corporal Jackson was released from the hospital with no injuries.