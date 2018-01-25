× House unanimously passes bill paving way for driverless cars in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The House unanimously passed a bill that provides a basic framework for autonomous car regulation in Indiana, and paves the way for driverless cars in the state’s future.

The National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration has approved guidelines for the autonomous vehicle industry, and 21 states have passed legislation related to autonomous vehicles. Indiana is currently not one of those states, but House Bill 1341 seeks to change that.

House Bill 1341 requires all automated vehicles to be registered with the BMV; allows licensed drivers to operate automated vehicles on the highway; and establishes an automated vehicle oversight taskgroup that would have to approve he operation of self-driving cars that don’t require a driver in any capacity.

Bill author Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, told the IndyStar that residents’ safety is their number one priority. “We’re committed in the state to moving forward and encouraging innovation, but we’re just not going to compromise Hoosier safety,” Soliday said.

The bill was assigned a Senate sponsor today, and it is now going to the senate for consideration.