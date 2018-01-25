BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This week, long time play-by-play announcer for the Indiana Hoosiers, Don Fischer won his 45th Indiana sportscaster of the year award. The broadcaster, synonymous with IU basketball and IU football has been with the program longer than anyone else at Indiana. This week, we sat down with Fischer to chronicle his time with Indiana basketball, through all of the ups and all of the downs.
Legendary play-by-play announcer Don Fischer talks calling 45 seasons of IU basketball
