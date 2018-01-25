× Mass Ave.’s Broken Beaker is closing its doors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A science-themed bar in downtown Indianapolis is closing.

The Broken Beaker Distillery took to its Facebook page to make the announcement Thursday night.

“To all of our science nerds and fine folks,” said owner Thomas Wysocki. “We have given it our best but we are sad to say we must close the doors.”

The Mass Ave. distillery said its last day will be Sunday, Jan. 28. Until then, patrons are encouraged to come in for half-priced bottles, $3 rum and mixers, and other specials.

According to the bar’s Facebook page, it opened on Feb. 25, 2016. The owner had a vision to pair his passion for fine spirits and his experience as a chemist.