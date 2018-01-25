× Sunshine returns and temperatures warm into the weekend, rain returning too!

After an icy mess Wednesday morning, our pattern has settled down and dry conditions have returned for this mornings rush hour! Still some icy patches out-the-door but an improvement nonetheless. Sunshine is back too and temperatures will move nicely upward through the afternoon, as highs reach the middle 40’s. Dry weather will hold through Friday evening and a warming trend is underway…50’s tomorrow!

Rain, and only rain, returns early on Saturday and will likely be with us off and on through the day! As the cold front pushes rain through the state, cooler air will begin to work in by Saturday afternoon. Cooler shot of air on Sunday but dry weather to round out the weekend.

Next snow chances look small for Monday, as moisture may be lacking by then…look for more updates in the days ahead!