Third Thaw of January 2018 underway

ON THE RISE

Temperatures reached the mid to upper 40s Thursday – good for 10-degrees above normal in Indianapolis and up 25-degrees since early morning lows. Surpassing the freezing mark Thursday, the thaw has officially returned for the third time this month. That is impressive, considering that this January ranks among the top 25 coldest on record. It gets even warmer to start the weekend.

Temperatures crack the 50-degree mark Friday on stronger southwest winds!

RAIN IS INBOUND TO START THE WEEKEND

Showers will accompany a weak cold front starting Saturday but the weekend will not be a washout. Rain will reach its peak coverage nearly 50 percent of the area by sunrise Saturday then steadily drop through the day. The second half of the weekend will be dry and still above the normal high of 36-degrees.