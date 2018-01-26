Company upgrades DIY home security system

A security company is changing the way home security is purchased. With Simplisafe Home Security, a homeowner or renter has the control over how much security they want, and how much they want to pay. With their a la carte services, there are no yearly contracts and no pressure to buy devices you don't need. Rich Demuro is explaining how it works.