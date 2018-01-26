× El Chapo promises to not kill any jurors, lawyer says

NEW YORK — Notorious drug cartel boss Joaquín Guzmán, more commonly known as “El Chapo,” has promised to not kill any jurors from his upcoming federal trial, according to his lawyer.

Fox News reports prosecutors asked Brooklyn Federal Court Justice Brian Cogan to impanel an anonymous jury and provide them with armed guards to and from a secured location. The prosecution cited El Chapo’s history of violence and instances in which he’s tried to kill witnesses in the past.

But El Chapo’s lawyer, A. Eduardo Balarezo, says this “sends the message to each juror that he or she needs to be protected from Mr. Guzmán.” Balarezo wrote in a recently filed motion that the jury could infer from this that El Chapo is dangerous and guilty, according to Fox News.

He faces wide-ranging charges, including criminal enterprise and international cocaine trafficking.

The judge hasn’t ruled on the motion yet. El Chapo’s trial is scheduled for September.