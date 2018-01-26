× FedEx plans $1.5 billion investment over 7 years to expand Indy plant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– FedEx announced three major programs Friday, including a large investment into an Indianapolis plant.

The company says the recently enacted U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act prompted them to commit more than $3.2 billion in wage increases, bonuses, pension funding and expanded investment.

Included in the plan is to invest $1.5 billion to expand the FedEx Express Indianapolis hub over the next seven years, as well as modernize a SuperHub in Memphis.

The company is also investing more than $200 million in increased compensation, about two-thirds of which will go to hourly team members by advancing 2018 annual pay increases by six months to April 1 from the normal October date. The remainder will fund increases in performance- based incentive plans for salaried personnel.

They will also voluntarily contribute $1.5 billion to the FedEx pension plan.

FedEx believes the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will likely increase GDP and investment in the United States.