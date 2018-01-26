× Future field at new Brownsburg baseball complex to be named after Tucker Barnhart

BROWNSBURG , Ind. — Construction hasn’t started yet, but one future field at Brownsburg’s new baseball complex already has a name: “Tucker Barnhart Field.”

Officials from Cincinnati Reds and Brownsburg Little League came together to share the news on Friday, naming a field in honor of Barnhart, a major league catcher and Gold Glove Award winner who grew up in the area.

Barnhart and other players help donate to community projects, like the new baseball complex, through the Reds Community Fund. Now, he and his family can see the impact he’s made on Brownsburg for years to come.

“I grew up here in Brownsburg, the little league and school corporation have meant so much to me and helped me get to where I am. To be able to have my name on a baseball field is incredible,” Barnhart said.

Right now, construction is underway at the former little league site at Arbuckle Acres Park, making room for more development downtown.

One baseball diamond is gone and four fields remain, but those fields will only be around for another year. The league will use two additional fields at a local school until the new complex is ready.

There’s still no word on where the new complex will be located exactly, but officials say it’ll include at least 10 fields for both baseball and softball, and say those fields alone will cost about $4 million dollars.

Officials expect to have a timeline update in the next couple months.