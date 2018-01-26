Homeowner says she won’t back down after months-long fight over shed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- After a company didn't respond to her formal complaints, a homeowner is taking her dispute to court.

With a file tucked under her arm, Carol Tyler walked into small claims court Friday to get the paperwork she needed to file a case.

"I'm just hoping this will resolve the problem," Tyler said.

FOX59 visited Tyler's home late last year, after she spent months trying to resolve the case herself. It revolves around a storage shed she bought from Kokomo-based Custom Built Barns.

Tyler said she bought the shed there because she works in Kokomo, but when the company installed it in her Indianapolis back yard, they had trouble with the large slope.

She ended up paying an extra $350 to have the barn leveled, but showed FOX59 where the company had used pieces of wood and even shingles on top of cinder blocks to try and level it.

"I called again and told them it’s not level. They called me back and said another $750 dollars and I said, 'I’m done. I didn’t anticipate putting this much money into a barn, come and get it, refund my money," Tyler said at the time.

In December, a company representative told FOX59 by phone that Custom Built Barns' lawyer had advised them not to respond to Tyler's complaints, including one with the Better Business Bureau. She blamed Tyler for not informing the company about the slope in her backyard.

"We took it to our lawyer, he’s like don’t worry about it. You know what I’m saying? You guys did your job, she didn’t do her job, you know, but I’m tired of her," the representative said.

The BBB has downgraded Custom Built Barns to a D minus rating.

After our first story aired, Tyler said the company finally contacted her. The owner sent her a text with three options, saying he would install a gable, pick up and resell the shed, or let her resell it herself. If she didn't agree to one of those options, he told her to call his lawyer.

Tyler didn't agree, so she had her attorney make contact, but she said the company's lawyer has yet to return requests.

"When you come and get the barn, bring me my money, that’s all I’m asking," Tyler said.

FOX59 tried repeatedly to get in touch with the company, but our messages were not returned. We visited their office on Friday, but an employee said the owner was not available.

"He’s picking up some buildings up north, I can have him meet you up here one day maybe or something," he said.

In the meantime, Tyler said she planned to file her case Monday, and wasn't going to let it go.

"Until you come and get this barn off my property, I’m going to go all the way until they tell me I can’t go anymore," Tyler said.