IMPD: Man dead after shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting Friday afternoon on the near northeast side.

Just before 3:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 3700 Hillside Ave. on the report of shots fired.

IMPD found a male victim dead outside a block away, in the 3700 block of Baltimore Ave.

Police said the victim suffered multiple gun shot wounds and did not provide his age at this time.

Detectives are currently looking for the shooter. If you have any information about this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 317-242-8477.