IMPD locate white Mustang sought after death of 75-year-old man on south side

UPDATE January 27, 10 a.m.: IMPD officials confirm the car has been found. The would like to thank the community for their support in this case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

The investigation is underway in the 1800 block of Inisheer Court near the intersection of Bluff Road and West Stop 11 Road.

Police at the scene say a housekeeper arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. and discovered what appeared to be a disturbance with some items missing. She walked out of the house to call 911, and IMPD responded on a robbery call.

Police found a 75-year-old man inside of the home. He was dead, and there was apparent trauma to his body. Police say he is the only one who lives at the home.

Now, IMPD said they are searching for a 2015 white Ford Mustang that was taken from this morning's scene.

The license plate number is 590JMT. IMPD said occupants of that vehicle are wanted for questioning in connection with the murder. If you see the vehicle you're asked to call 911.

Initially, IMPD put out a search call for his stolen Hummer, but they later located it in the neighborhood around noon.

Neighbors said the vehicle had been sitting on the street for a few days.

"I noticed that Hummer has been sitting there for quite a few days and I thought that was out of place, because I knew nobody owned a hummer in that corner," one neighbor said.

Police have not said how long the mans body was inside the home before the housekeeper arrived.

Neighbors described the man as someone who kept to himself, was nice and watched out for them.

"He always seemed very neighborly and waved and said hi," Kelly Gaura said.

The news of his death is rattling the quiet neighborhood.

"The fact we live in probably in the safest neighborhood here makes me a little bit more anxious, you know, worried," a neighbor said.

Police are also asking neighbors with surveillance video to assist as well.

Investigators suspect blunt force trauma to be the cause of death, but a final determination will be made by the coroner.