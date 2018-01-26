IMS executive discusses Indy on the big stage, new ‘Google Talks’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis takes to the global stage once again! Allison Melangton Senior Vice President of Events for Hulman Motorsports joined Fanchon Stinger on the FOX59 Red Couch.

Melangton started the week with ringing the closing bell on the NASDAQ stock exchange representing IMS and the Indy 500.

"It was one of the best experiences I've had," said Melangton.

She also took Indy 500 milk to leaders of the exchange in New York. Melangton ended the week by making a special appearance on Google Talks to be released globally Monday, Jan. 29 .

She discussed bringing the 2012 Super Bowl to Indianapolis and what it takes to pull of a successful Super Bowl.

Melangton also talks about NBA All Star Game, the College Football National Championship, and the Final Four coming to Indy. Melangton also debuted the name to the new Indy 500 security robot that will help keep race fans safe at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year.

Whenever there's something big in sports in Indy, Allison Melangton is probably involved with making it successful.

