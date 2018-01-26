Mild for January’s final weekend; Rain at the onset
3rd 50-DEGREE RUN OF THE MONTH
What a way to open the weekend! Good Friday evening. We reached 58-degrees in Indianapolis today! That’s 22-degrees above the normal and the normal high for March 30th! and what a sunset!
It is the 3rd run of 50-degree warmth this month which is remarkable considering how cold the month opened and the number of early mornings below zero. January 2018 currently ranks among the top 25 coldest on record, a status that will slip as above normal temperature persist through the weekend.
SOGGY START SATURDAY
Rain is inbound and its cooling effect will be felt as temperatures cool to the upper 40s Saturday – still a full 10-degrees above normal. Plan however, for a bit of a soggy start. Rain will reach 80% coverage by mid morning then drop through the day. Rain will scatter and diminish by evening and dry time will return! Sunday will be dry and there isn’t much cold air behind the front that passes. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s Sunday.