Mild for January’s final weekend; Rain at the onset

What a way to open the weekend! Good Friday evening. We reached 58-degrees in Indianapolis today! That’s 22-degrees above the normal and the normal high for March 30th! and what a sunset!

It is the 3rd run of 50-degree warmth this month which is remarkable considering how cold the month opened and the number of early mornings below zero. January 2018 currently ranks among the top 25 coldest on record, a status that will slip as above normal temperature persist through the weekend.

SOGGY START SATURDAY