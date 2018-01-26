× Senate bill proposes raising minimum wage to $10 next year, $15 by 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A state senator has authored a bill that would raise Indiana’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

Sen. Frank Mrvan (D-1) introduced the bill in the Statehouse at the beginning of January.

Senate Bill 121 proposes that minimum wage will increase from $7.25 to $10 next year.

After June 2020, it would increase to $13. The following year, minimum wage would increase to $15 an hour under the bill.

In 2022, the state would increase minimum wage at the same percentage as any increase in the Consumer Price Index for the preceding year.

Click here to view the bill.