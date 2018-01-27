× Cass County deputies fatally shoot man who was stabbing himself

WALTON, Ind. (AP) — State police say a 45-year-old man has died after an officer-involved shooting in rural northern Indiana.

State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum says Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called about 4 a.m. Saturday to a home in the town of Walton about a man stabbing himself with a knife.

Slocum says a confrontation followed during which the deputies shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene about 50 miles north of Indianapolis. The deputies weren’t injured.

The identity of the man who died wasn’t immediately released. Slocum says state police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.