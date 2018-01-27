× From a soggy start to a sunny finish

We had a tie breaker today! With another day above average, we now have more above average days, than below, since December 1st. Surprising, right? Especially because we started off the month of January so cold.

After a soggy start to the day, skies are clearing.

We’ll be colder tonight but still above average. Lows dropping to the lower 30’s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll bounce back by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Enjoy the mild weather while you can!

Sunday will be the last mild day before cold air pushes temperatures below freezing on Monday.

Don’t worry! We’re tracking another warm-up to end January.