× Morning rain clears out for the afternoon and evening

Happy Saturday! Our morning is off to a warm start with temperatures in the mid 40s. Scattered rain showers have developed in southern Indiana out ahead of a cold front. If you are running errands before 2pm, keep the umbrella handy as light rain will be widespread and steady. Cooler air arrives behind the front, keeping highs in the mid 40s for Sunday.

You can see rain fills in this morning covering central Indiana. No thunderstorms are forecast but rain will remain steady through lunchtime.

Rain comes to an end during the early afternoon as the front pushes through the area. Leaving us with clearing skies and dry conditions to end our Saturday.

Sunday is looking beautiful, just a little cooler. Another push of cold air arrives Monday with scattered snow showers possible. After a quick warm up Wednesday, temperatures fall on Thursday as a front moves through. A wintry mix is possible Thursday, with the potential of slick driving conditions.