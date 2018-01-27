× One killed in Cass Co officer-involved shooting

WALTON, Ind. — State Police say one man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cass County.

Sgt Tony Slocum with State Police says deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call of a 45-year-old man stabbing himself with knife at a Walton home. He says there was an incident that led to officers fatally shooting the man after they arrived. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.