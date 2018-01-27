× One person sent to hospital, dog killed in Brownsburg fire

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, crews arrived to the 4200 block of Charles Drive in Brownsburg on reports of a house fire.

All occupants were out of the home when crews arrived.

Officials say it was a single room fire that was extinguished quickly.

One person was eventually transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters got both a cat and a dog out of the house and attempted to resuscitate them.

Despite firefighters’ best efforts, the family’s dog did not survive.

However, the cat was successfully revived.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.